Humble Bundle’s Partnership With Starlight Children’s Foundation Raises Over a Half-Million Dollars

Humble Bundle, the digital retailer and game publisher on a mission to be a force for good in the world, and Starlight Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to deliver happiness to hospitalized kids and their families facing serious illness or injury, have announced their partnership has generated more than $500,000 in donations since 2022. The funds – raised through the proceeds of various specially Humble curated sales and bundles, including video games and books – have been instrumental in supporting Starlight’s work to provide essential programs, like Starlight Hospital Gowns and Starlight Deliveries of educational resources and supplies, to children’s hospitals to provide socialization, and procedural and emotional support to young patients and their families.

Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation, said, “We’re incredibly grateful to Humble Bundle and its community for their generous gift to fund the distribution of Starlight Hospital Gowns and Starlight Deliveries to children in hospitals who are scared, lonely, and missing out on all of the things that make being a kid fun.”

Starlight programs are offered free of charge to pediatric facilities that are part of Starlight’s healthcare network and utilized by healthcare professionals to distract and educate patients during challenging procedures and treatments, helping make their journey toward recovery a little brighter.

Humble was founded in 2010 out of the desire to mobilize the goodwill of online communities in support of people and causes in need and has since raised more than $240 million for thousands of charitable organizations around the world. As a digital store, game publisher, and membership service, Humble partners with content providers and charities to offer digital content and product bundles to consumers, directing a portion of nearly every sale to charity.

Representatives from Humble Bundle joined Starlight on a hospital visit to the Sutter California Pacific Medical Center in April to celebrate this impactful partnership. This facility, serving medically underserved and vulnerable populations, showcased the positive difference that Starlight’s programs make in children facing serious illnesses. In 2022, Starlight exceeded its goal and delivered 53% of its programs to medically underserved and vulnerable populations as part of its Commitment to Change initiative that launched in 2020.

Kamini Tiwari, vice president of social impact at Humble, said, “Starlight Children’s Foundation has been a fantastic partner able to drive immediate impact for those in need with the funds raised through our partnership. Humble’s incredibly passionate community continues to inspire and we could not be more proud to have seen them raise more than $500,000 to support the foundation’s mission.”

The partnership between Humble Bundle and the Starlight Children’s Foundation exemplifies the collective action in bringing joy, healing, and hope to those who need it most. Together, they look forward to continuing their impactful collaboration, building a brighter future for children and families nationwide.

About Starlight Children’s Foundation

The Starlight Children’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill or injured children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight’s ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 22 million kids at more than 590 children’s hospitals across the U.S.

About Humble:

Humble was founded in 2010 with the mission to mobilize the goodwill of online communities in support of people and causes in need. As a digital store, game publisher, and membership service, Humble partners with content providers and charities to offer digital content and product bundles to consumers, directing a portion of nearly every sale to charity. Humble has raised more than $240 million for thousands of charitable organizations around the world.

